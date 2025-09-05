Left Menu

Cardiovascular Diseases: A Silent Threat in India

The latest data from India's Sample Registration Survey reveals cardiovascular diseases as the leading cause of death, accounting for 31% of fatalities. Non-communicable diseases claim 56.7% of all deaths, with the report highlighting the significant impact of lifestyle diseases in the 30-plus age group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:37 IST
Cardiovascular diseases have emerged as the predominant cause of death in India, responsible for nearly 31% of all fatalities, according to the latest findings from the Sample Registration Survey. The comprehensive report was published by the Registrar General of India on Wednesday.

Covering mortality data from 2021-2023, the report indicates that non-communicable diseases, including lifestyle-related cardiovascular conditions, account for a considerable 56.7% of deaths across the nation. In comparison, communicable, maternal, perinatal, and nutritional conditions represent 23.4% of fatalities.

While cardiovascular diseases pose a significant threat, especially for individuals over 30, the younger demographic (ages 15-29) faces a higher risk of death from intentional injuries, notably suicide. The analysis includes data segregated by age, sex, residence, and major zones, providing valuable insights despite potential misclassification limitations.

