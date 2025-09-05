New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

In a decisive move, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order on Friday, granting pharmacists the authority to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone seeking them. This action counters a Trump administration policy restricting inoculation access amid growing tensions over vaccination protocols.

Hochul emphasized the importance of accessible vaccines during her visit to an elementary school, stating, "If you want your child to have a COVID shot, it should be available." The order is effective for 30 days and may be extended if necessary. Currently, the CDC's approval, influenced by vaccine skeptic Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., limits vaccine availability to older adults or those with underlying conditions.

Amid declining vaccination rates, Democratic states like California and Oregon are forming alliances to counteract CDC policy changes, with other states like Hawaii joining. Meanwhile, Florida has completely removed vaccine mandates, adding to the national polarization regarding public health measures.

