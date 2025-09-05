Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: Rats Blamed for Newborn Deaths at Hospital

In a deeply shocking incident, two newborns at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Madhya Pradesh succumbed after allegedly being bitten by rats. The incident has sparked a political furor, with Congress criticising the Mohan Yadav government for alleged negligence and corruption.

Jitu Patwari, Madhya Pradesh Congress president, and other opposition leaders have fiercely condemned the incident. They demand accountability from the hospital and are calling for the dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister and Public Health and Medical Education Minister Rajendra Shukla.

Authorities at MYH claim the infants died due to pre-existing conditions, yet pest control measures have been revised, and disciplinary actions against six hospital staff have commenced in response. The hospital plans structural improvements to permanently address the rodent menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)