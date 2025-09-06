New York Pushes Back: Hochul Empowers Pharmacists Amid Vaccine Policy Struggles

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued an executive order allowing state pharmacists to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. The move is a response to recent federal restrictions and aims to increase public access to vaccines.

Hochul signed the order during a visit to an elementary school, asserting that COVID-19 shots should be accessible and insured for everyone, especially children. This comes amid a contentious national vaccine debate led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his skeptical stance on vaccines.

While some states form alliances to review vaccine recommendations, the executive order highlights the ongoing battle over vaccine policy in the U.S. with resistance from various government levels. Scientific consensus continues to emphasize the life-saving impact of COVID-19 vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)