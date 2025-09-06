Left Menu

New York Pushes Back: Hochul Empowers Pharmacists Amid Vaccine Policy Struggles

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York signed an executive order enabling pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines. This move challenges the constraints placed by the federal administration and aims to make vaccinations accessible to the public, amidst growing vaccine policy controversies under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued an executive order allowing state pharmacists to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. The move is a response to recent federal restrictions and aims to increase public access to vaccines.

Hochul signed the order during a visit to an elementary school, asserting that COVID-19 shots should be accessible and insured for everyone, especially children. This comes amid a contentious national vaccine debate led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his skeptical stance on vaccines.

While some states form alliances to review vaccine recommendations, the executive order highlights the ongoing battle over vaccine policy in the U.S. with resistance from various government levels. Scientific consensus continues to emphasize the life-saving impact of COVID-19 vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

