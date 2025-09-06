Unlocking the Glymphatic Connection: Can Better Sleep Combat Dementia?

Sydney, Sep 6 (The Conversation) – The brain's waste disposal mechanism, the glymphatic system, is believed to function optimally during sleep. Disrupted sleep may impede this system, slowing the removal of toxins linked to dementia, such as amyloid beta protein.

The glymphatic system's processes are primarily studied in mice, sparking debates on its role in humans. Scientists propose that improved sleep could expedite toxin clearance from the human brain, potentially reducing dementia risk.

Ongoing research is delving into sleep disorders like sleep apnoea and insomnia to assess their impact on amyloid beta clearance and dementia prevention. Despite promising leads, we await conclusive evidence on how sleep interventions can influence dementia outcomes.

