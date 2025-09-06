Rare Brain Infection Claims Life in Kerala: Health Guidelines Issued

Tragedy struck as a 45-year-old man named Ratheesh succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection, at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, health officials announced on Saturday.

The native of Sultan Bathery was also battling cardiac issues. Currently, 11 individuals are undergoing treatment for the same condition at the facility. Back in August, three people from the state fell victim to the same infection.

In response to these incidents, the Kerala Health Department has issued specialized treatment guidelines. The infection, contracted through contaminated waters, has seen a total of 42 cases reported in Kerala this year, authorities confirmed.

