Left Menu

Rare Brain Infection Claims Life in Kerala: Health Guidelines Issued

A 45-year-old man named Ratheesh died from amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kozhikode, Kerala. Eleven individuals are currently being treated for similar symptoms, prompting the Kerala Health Department to issue new guidelines. The infection is usually contracted from contaminated water, with 42 cases reported in the state this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:49 IST
Rare Brain Infection Claims Life in Kerala: Health Guidelines Issued
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck as a 45-year-old man named Ratheesh succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection, at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, health officials announced on Saturday.

The native of Sultan Bathery was also battling cardiac issues. Currently, 11 individuals are undergoing treatment for the same condition at the facility. Back in August, three people from the state fell victim to the same infection.

In response to these incidents, the Kerala Health Department has issued specialized treatment guidelines. The infection, contracted through contaminated waters, has seen a total of 42 cases reported in Kerala this year, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

 India
2
Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

 Global
3
Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

 India
4
Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025