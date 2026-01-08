Left Menu

All India Mahila Congress holds candle March in Bhopal over deaths linked to contaminated water

Congress leader Santosh Kansana said the march was organised in remembrance of the victims and to protest what she termed the BJP government's failure to ensure safe drinking water.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 10:19 IST
Congress leader Santosh Kansana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Mahila Congress held a candle march in the Bhagirathpura area of Bhopal to pay tribute to those who lost their lives after allegedly consuming contaminated water. Addressing the media, Congress leader Santosh Kansana said the march was organised in remembrance of the victims and to protest what she termed the BJP government's failure to ensure safe drinking water. She alleged that the state government has been unable to provide even basic water facilities to residents.

"We are paying tribute through a candle march to those who died after drinking contaminated water. The BJP government has failed to provide even basic water facilities to the people of Indore. 18 innocent people have died there due to drinking contaminated water," she told ANI. Earlier, Indore District Collector Shivam Verma on Wednesday said a survey of water lines is underway in the district, adding that borewells are also being inspected.

The district official further highlighted that the affected families were given Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and that free treatment was being provided to those undergoing treatment. "According to the survey work being conducted in Bhagirathpura, the number of patients who were continuously showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea has decreased significantly...Currently, a total of eighty people are admitted to our hospitals, fifteen of whom are in the ICU. They are receiving the best possible treatment at no cost, per the Chief Minister's instructions...Eighteen people have been given compensation," Verma told ANI.

"Similarly, the same activity is being carried out in our municipal council areas and rural areas. Drinking water complaints are being reviewed. Surveys of our water lines are being conducted, and simultaneously, the borewells are also being inspected," he added. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a heavy police presence was deployed in Bhagirathpura as MP Assembly LoP Umang Singh and MP Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari visited the area in Indore and met residents and families affected by the contaminated water incident.

During their visit, Congress leaders criticised the state-BJP government over the incident, accusing it of tarnishing Indore's image, which was known for its cleanliness and ranked first nationally. Speaking to reporters, Jitu Patwari said, "Not just 17, more deaths occurred in the incident here. The most painful thing is that Indore was ranked number one in cleanliness and earned recognition worldwide, but this incident has tarnished the city's reputation. The Mayor's Council, the Mohan Yadav government and its ministers are responsible for tarnishing Indore's image. Earlier, Indore was known for discussions on cleanliness; now it is being talked about for poison." (ANI)

