Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Newborns Die Amidst Allegations of Hospital Negligence

Two newborn girls at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital died after allegedly being bitten by rats, leading the father of one infant, Devram, to accuse the hospital of gross negligence. The deaths have sparked protests and demands for justice. A high-level inquiry is underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Newborns Die Amidst Allegations of Hospital Negligence
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of gross negligence have been leveled against Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in the wake of the deaths of two newborn girls. According to Devram, the father of one of the infants, his daughter died after being bitten by rats in the hospital's ICU.

The incident has prompted protests from a tribal community group demanding compensation and accountability. Devram criticized the hospital administration for alleged lapses in security, questioning how rats could enter and harm newborns in a secure unit.

In response, Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria of MGM Medical College stated that the deaths resulted from severe congenital anomalies, not rat bites. A high-level investigation is set to provide clarity as disciplinary actions have been taken against six hospital officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Proactive Safety Measures Safeguard Larji Hydropower Project Amid Flood Challenges

Proactive Safety Measures Safeguard Larji Hydropower Project Amid Flood Chal...

 India
2
False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud Case

False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud ...

 India
3
Legal Action Over Gurugram's Waterlogged Woes

Legal Action Over Gurugram's Waterlogged Woes

 India
4
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025