Tragedy Strikes as Newborns Die Amidst Allegations of Hospital Negligence

Allegations of gross negligence have been leveled against Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in the wake of the deaths of two newborn girls. According to Devram, the father of one of the infants, his daughter died after being bitten by rats in the hospital's ICU.

The incident has prompted protests from a tribal community group demanding compensation and accountability. Devram criticized the hospital administration for alleged lapses in security, questioning how rats could enter and harm newborns in a secure unit.

In response, Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria of MGM Medical College stated that the deaths resulted from severe congenital anomalies, not rat bites. A high-level investigation is set to provide clarity as disciplinary actions have been taken against six hospital officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)