Govt Surpasses Elective Surgery Boost Target, Delivering Faster Care to Thousands

The Government has announced a major milestone in its health reforms, surpassing its first Elective Boost target and significantly reducing wait times for patients across New Zealand. Health Minister Simeon Brown confirmed that more than 16,000 additional elective procedures were carried out since March, exceeding the initial goal of 10,579 by over 50 percent.

Exceeding Expectations

When the Elective Boost initiative was launched in March, the target was ambitious: to perform thousands of additional procedures by the end of June. According to Mr Brown, the final results went well beyond expectations, with 16,005 procedures completed — 51.3 percent more than promised.

“These results are not just numbers,” said Mr Brown. “Every procedure represents a New Zealander who received care faster, reducing pain and restoring quality of life.”

Types of Procedures Performed

The Elective Boost has concentrated on the most common and high-demand surgeries, ensuring patients waiting the longest were prioritized. The operations included:

638 hip replacements

751 knee surgeries

5,058 cataract operations

Other procedures included tonsillectomies, gallbladder removals, and other treatments that allow patients to resume normal activities, from work to family life, much sooner.

Regional and Demographic Impact

The impact of the Boost was felt across all four regions of New Zealand:

Northern region: 4,766 procedures

Midcentral region: 5,051 procedures

Central region: 2,961 procedures

South Island: 3,227 procedures

The patient demographics highlight how broad the benefits have been:

15% were children , many receiving procedures such as tonsillectomies.

Nearly half (49%) were aged over 65 , with life-changing surgeries such as cataract removal restoring independence.

In terms of ethnicity, 66% were NZ European and other, 16% Māori, 11% Asian, and 7% Pacific peoples.

Tackling Waitlists Head-On

Under the previous government, elective surgery waitlists grew dramatically. Between 2017 and 2023, the number of patients waiting more than four months for surgery rose by an extraordinary 2,500 percent.

The current Government says it has begun to reverse that trend. Since the Elective Boost was introduced:

The total waitlist dropped by 9 percent .

The number of people waiting longer than four months fell by 22 percent.

This progress has put the health system on track to meet the 2024/25 milestone, which aims for 63 percent of patients to receive elective treatment within four months. The long-term target is 95 percent by 2030.

A Smarter, Flexible Health System

The initiative has also marked a shift in how the health system delivers services. By coordinating between public hospitals and private providers, the Government has adopted a “patients first” approach.

“New Zealanders don’t care who does the operation — they just want it done, and done quickly,” Mr Brown said.

Next Steps

The success of the first Elective Boost is only the beginning. The next phase has already been launched, with a new target of 21,000 additional procedures over the next year.

“Our focus is clear: get Kiwis the care they need, when they need it,” Mr Brown added. “Every operation means less waiting, less suffering, and a stronger, fairer health system for all.”