Guinea-Bissau Launches First National Maternal Health Guidelines to Save Lives

In a landmark move to combat one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, Guinea-Bissau has launched its first-ever national maternal health guidelines, aimed at improving the quality of care before, during, and after childbirth. The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Health with technical support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and development partners, marks a critical step toward reducing preventable deaths among mothers and newborns.

Maternal Mortality in Focus

Maternal mortality in Guinea-Bissau remains alarmingly high, with an estimated 500 deaths per 100,000 live births—a figure far above the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. The absence of standardized clinical protocols has long hampered the country’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality maternal and newborn services, leaving women vulnerable to preventable complications.

“One of the major gaps in our health system has been the absence of standardized norms for maternal and child care. Each region, facility and health worker has been providing care in their own way,” explained Dr. Elizio Junior Baldé Ferreira, Gynecologist-Obstetrician and Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health Service at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

“For the first time, we now have national standards for prenatal, intrapartum and postpartum care that will guide all maternity care providers and will certainly facilitate the monitoring of quality of care throughout the national territory,” he added.

A Framework for Safer Motherhood

The new guidelines outline clear standards for prenatal, intrapartum, and postnatal care, covering essential medicines, evidence-based clinical procedures, and service indicators. They also create a foundation for training health workers, strengthening supervision, and improving monitoring systems.

Currently, 81% of pregnant women in Guinea-Bissau attend at least four antenatal visits, but only 50% of births are assisted by skilled health workers. Without skilled support, common complications such as hemorrhage, infections, and hypertensive disorders often turn fatal. WHO recommends a minimum of eight antenatal visits to better safeguard maternal and newborn health—a target the country is working toward.

National Strategy and Global Alignment

The launch of the guidelines follows Guinea-Bissau’s adoption of its National Health Strategy Plan 2023–2028, which prioritizes expanding reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health services nationwide. WHO provided technical expertise to align the new framework with global best practices while ensuring national ownership.

“The assessment tool developed by WHO provided a clear picture of how existing practices on the ground align with WHO recommendations,” said Dr. Daisy Trovoada, reproductive health specialist from WHO Regional Office for Africa. “It also helped identify priority actions for the national guidelines for improving antenatal, intrapartum and postnatal care.”

Implementation Underway

Authorities have already begun piloting the guidelines in the regions of Bolama, Farim, and Gabu, where health workers are receiving training and supervision to ensure proper implementation. Plans are in motion to expand these efforts nationwide, supported by investments in medical equipment, community awareness campaigns, and monitoring systems.

“The rollout of these standards will help more women attend the recommended eight antenatal visits and ensure safer births in health facilities,” said Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, Acting WHO Representative in Guinea-Bissau. “By setting clear health standards and strengthening services, Guinea-Bissau is working to lower the number of maternal deaths and improve life expectancy across the population.”

Building a Stronger Health System

The guidelines are not just a technical framework; they represent a broader shift toward a more equitable and resilient health system. By harmonizing practices across regions and facilities, Guinea-Bissau is laying the groundwork for improved accountability, more efficient use of resources, and better health outcomes.

Partnerships with international organizations, civil society, and community leaders will be key to ensuring sustainability. Sustained investment in health worker training, supervision, and community-based care will determine whether the guidelines can meet their ultimate goal: saving the lives of mothers and babies.

A Step Toward the SDGs

These reforms directly support Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being), particularly the target of reducing global maternal mortality. They also contribute to universal health coverage by making quality maternal and newborn care accessible to all women, regardless of where they live.

As Guinea-Bissau continues to roll out the guidelines, health officials and partners stress that long-term success will depend on continued political commitment, adequate funding, and coordinated implementation. If achieved, the effort could transform maternal health in the country and set an example for other nations facing similar challenges.