Strides Pharma and Kenox Forge Path for Nasal Spray Innovations
Strides Pharma's Singapore subsidiary partners with Kenox Pharmaceuticals to develop nasal sprays for the US market. This strategic alliance aims to provide affordable, high-quality therapeutic nasal sprays, leveraging Strides' commercial reach and Kenox's expertise in OINDPs, though specific product details are currently confidential.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Strides Pharma Science Ltd's subsidiary in Singapore has teamed up with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc to enhance its range of nasal spray products targeting various therapeutic areas.
The collaboration, aimed at the US market, involves the development and submission of multiple nasal spray products, striving to offer affordable, high-quality options to patients.
Aditya Kumar of Strides highlighted the importance of nasal sprays in their product strategy, while Kenox's Sitaram Velaga noted the alliance as a testament to their expertise, aimed at expanding access to essential therapies globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement