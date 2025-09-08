Strides Pharma and Kenox Forge Path for Nasal Spray Innovations

Strides Pharma Science Ltd's subsidiary in Singapore has teamed up with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc to enhance its range of nasal spray products targeting various therapeutic areas.

The collaboration, aimed at the US market, involves the development and submission of multiple nasal spray products, striving to offer affordable, high-quality options to patients.

Aditya Kumar of Strides highlighted the importance of nasal sprays in their product strategy, while Kenox's Sitaram Velaga noted the alliance as a testament to their expertise, aimed at expanding access to essential therapies globally.

