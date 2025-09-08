Changing Narratives: Tackling Suicidal Tendencies Among Youth

In West Bengal, the Child in Need Institute (CINI) sees an influx of 350–400 distress calls monthly, many from individuals contemplating self-harm, according to reports leading to World Suicide Prevention Day. At a recent event, CINI highlighted mental health as a critical need, especially for young individuals.

CINI's Senior Programme Manager Santwana Adhikari notes that young people aged 15 to 30 form a significant segment in crises, needing deliberate intervention. Under the theme 'Changing the Narrative on Suicide', CINI provides 24x7 toll-free counselling through its Teenline to aid those in distress.

With adolescent mental health challenges surging post-COVID, influenced heavily by digital platforms, CINI's press briefing shed light on Teenline's expansive role and their recent collaboration with educational institutions to address this alarming trend in West Bengal.