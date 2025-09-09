Left Menu

Outcry After Newborn Dies in Rat-Infested Hospital

The death of a newborn girl at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has sparked allegations of negligence after it was claimed rats gnawed off her fingers. Tribal organization Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti accuses the hospital of misleading families and demands a thorough investigation into the infants' deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-09-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH), a newborn girl reportedly lost her life after rats gnawed off her fingers, according to a tribal outfit. The organization claims the hospital's administration misled the families of the victims.

Officials admitted that on the night between August 31 and September 1, two infants with congenital deformities were attacked by rats in the Intensive Care Unit, resulting in their deaths. The families of the deceased belong to Dewas and Dhar, districts neighboring Indore.

The MYH administration is under fire for what many see as gross negligence. However, they argue that the deaths resulted from pre-existing health issues, not rat bites. Tribal leaders demand a thorough probe, accusing the administration of hiding the real cause of death, which they believe was septicemia linked to rat bites. Disciplinary actions against hospital staff are already underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

