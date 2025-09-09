Cost-Effectiveness of GLP-1 Injections Improves, Report Says
A recent report by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review highlights the improved cost-effectiveness of GLP-1 weight-loss injections, notably semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound). Price reductions, cardiovascular benefits, and ongoing affordability issues are discussed, impacting U.S. healthcare costs significantly.
An influential drug pricing watchdog, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), has reported that popular GLP-1 weight-loss injections are now more cost-effective due to decreased prices and proven cardiovascular benefits.
Novo Nordisk's semaglutide and Eli Lilly's tirzepatide received ICER's top cost-effectiveness rating against lifestyle changes. However, high demand poses affordability challenges, with U.S. spending on these drugs nearing $72 billion in 2023. Both drugs promise weight loss of 15%-20% in clinical trials.
ICER acknowledges that while tirzepatide shows promising weight loss results with potentially fewer gastrointestinal issues, its cardiovascular benefits remain unclear. The organization plans further examination and a public report in November, noting that affordability issues persist, affecting equitable access to these medications.
