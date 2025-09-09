Left Menu

Cost-Effectiveness of GLP-1 Injections Improves, Report Says

A recent report by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review highlights the improved cost-effectiveness of GLP-1 weight-loss injections, notably semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound). Price reductions, cardiovascular benefits, and ongoing affordability issues are discussed, impacting U.S. healthcare costs significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:34 IST
An influential drug pricing watchdog, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), has reported that popular GLP-1 weight-loss injections are now more cost-effective due to decreased prices and proven cardiovascular benefits.

Novo Nordisk's semaglutide and Eli Lilly's tirzepatide received ICER's top cost-effectiveness rating against lifestyle changes. However, high demand poses affordability challenges, with U.S. spending on these drugs nearing $72 billion in 2023. Both drugs promise weight loss of 15%-20% in clinical trials.

ICER acknowledges that while tirzepatide shows promising weight loss results with potentially fewer gastrointestinal issues, its cardiovascular benefits remain unclear. The organization plans further examination and a public report in November, noting that affordability issues persist, affecting equitable access to these medications.

