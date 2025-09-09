U.S. Poverty and Income Trends Remain Steady in 2024, Census Report Shows

The U.S. Census Bureau revealed that poverty and household income levels experienced minimal changes in 2024. The supplemental poverty measure held steady at 12.9%, mirroring figures from the previous year.

While the official poverty rate slightly decreased to 10.6%, representing 35.9 million Americans in poverty, income inequality remained a concern. The wealthiest Americans saw gains at the 90th percentile, while income levels stagnated at the 10th and 50th percentiles.

Income disparities lingered, notably with a declining female-to-male earnings ratio and varying median income changes across racial groups. Most Americans maintained health insurance, though 8% went uninsured the entire year.