U.S. Poverty and Income Trends Remain Steady in 2024, Census Report Shows

U.S. poverty and household income remained nearly unchanged in 2024, except for income gains among the wealthiest, per the Census Bureau. The main poverty measure was 12.9%, similar to 2023. While the overall poverty rate slightly declined, significant income inequality persists, with disparities across racial and gender lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Census Bureau revealed that poverty and household income levels experienced minimal changes in 2024. The supplemental poverty measure held steady at 12.9%, mirroring figures from the previous year.

While the official poverty rate slightly decreased to 10.6%, representing 35.9 million Americans in poverty, income inequality remained a concern. The wealthiest Americans saw gains at the 90th percentile, while income levels stagnated at the 10th and 50th percentiles.

Income disparities lingered, notably with a declining female-to-male earnings ratio and varying median income changes across racial groups. Most Americans maintained health insurance, though 8% went uninsured the entire year.

