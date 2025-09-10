TERN Group Clinches $24M to Bolster Global Healthcare Workforce

Left Menu

UK-based TERN Group has raised $24 million in a funding round led by Notion Capital, primarily to enhance its AI-driven clinical workforce platform and expand globally. The funds will also facilitate training more Indian nurses and care workers for international roles.

UK-based TERN Group, with significant operations in India, has successfully raised $24 million in a new funding round led by UK-based Notion Capital. The investment aims to expand the firm's reach globally while boosting its AI-powered clinical workforce platform.

The funds will also be used to enhance training infrastructure, benefiting Indian nurses and care workers preparing for international careers, according to a company statement released on Tuesday. The round increases TERN Group's total funding to $33 million.

With past investors including Presight, Tom Stafford, and industry leaders from the NHS and AXA Healthcare, the company plans to double its efforts in expanding new geographies, scaling its AI platform, and supporting the training of thousands more professionals annually.

