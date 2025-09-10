Left Menu

Trailblazing Remote Robotic Surgery in the Northeast of India

In a groundbreaking achievement, the first remote robotic gallbladder removal surgeries in Eastern and Northeastern India were conducted using the SSI Mantra system. Lead surgeon Prof Subhas Khanna executed the operations remotely from Gurgaon. The innovation promises better healthcare access in remote areas of India, particularly benefiting Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:38 IST
Trailblazing Remote Robotic Surgery in the Northeast of India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private hospital in Assam has achieved a medical milestone, performing the first remote robotic gallbladder removal surgeries in Eastern and Northeastern India. The procedures, controlled by lead surgeon Prof Subhas Khanna from Gurgaon, utilized the indigenous SSI Mantra robotic system.

The surgeries, executed from 1,950 kilometers away, mark a significant advancement in telemedicine, allowing patients in smaller cities to receive top-tier healthcare. Both patients are recuperating smoothly and set to be discharged within 24 hours, according to Khanna.

This pioneering effort demonstrates the potential for enhanced healthcare accessibility, particularly in remote areas, and positions Assam as a leader in advanced surgical technology within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Trust: Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet Focuses on Legislative Debates

Reviving Trust: Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet Focuses on Legislative Debat...

 India
2
Democracy Under Strain: Controversial PSA on AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Sparks Debate

Democracy Under Strain: Controversial PSA on AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Sparks Deb...

 India
3
Indian Hospitals to Boost IT Innovation Spending Amid Digital Transformation Challenges

Indian Hospitals to Boost IT Innovation Spending Amid Digital Transformation...

 India
4
Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025