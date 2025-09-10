Trailblazing Remote Robotic Surgery in the Northeast of India

A private hospital in Assam has achieved a medical milestone, performing the first remote robotic gallbladder removal surgeries in Eastern and Northeastern India. The procedures, controlled by lead surgeon Prof Subhas Khanna from Gurgaon, utilized the indigenous SSI Mantra robotic system.

The surgeries, executed from 1,950 kilometers away, mark a significant advancement in telemedicine, allowing patients in smaller cities to receive top-tier healthcare. Both patients are recuperating smoothly and set to be discharged within 24 hours, according to Khanna.

This pioneering effort demonstrates the potential for enhanced healthcare accessibility, particularly in remote areas, and positions Assam as a leader in advanced surgical technology within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)