Health Dept Urges Unity in Fight Against Childhood Cancer This September

The Department of Health, alongside key partners and international organisations, has called on all South Africans to unite in support of children, adolescents, and families affected by childhood cancer. The campaign forms part of International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, observed globally in September under the banner of Gold September.

A Global Health Challenge

Childhood cancer is often seen as rare, yet it remains one of the leading causes of disease-related deaths among children worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 400,000 children are diagnosed annually, with approximately 1,000 new cases recorded each year in South Africa.

The National Cancer Registry (NCR) has identified leukaemia as the most frequently diagnosed childhood cancer in the country. Other common forms include lymphomas, brain tumours, and Wilms tumour (kidney cancer).

Symbol of Strength and Hope

The gold ribbon, internationally recognised as the emblem of childhood cancer awareness, symbolises strength, resilience, and hope. The Department of Health emphasised that “every ribbon holds a name, every name holds a story,” urging South Africans to reflect on who they are wearing the ribbon for this September.

The Importance of Early Detection

Experts warn that many children are either not diagnosed or diagnosed too late, drastically reducing their chances of survival. The Department of Health is urging parents, teachers, and communities to become familiar with St Siluan’s Early Warning Signs of Childhood Cancer, a widely recognised set of guidelines that can help with early detection.

Timely referral to specialised treatment centres remains key to improving survival rates and long-term outcomes.

Survival Rates and Global Goals

South Africa’s childhood cancer survival rate has improved to about 60%, a significant achievement, but still behind the 80% survival rates reported in high-income countries.

The Department reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC), which aims to achieve a 60% survival rate worldwide by 2030, while striving to close the gap between high- and low-income countries.

Impact on Families

Beyond the medical fight, families face immense psychological, emotional, financial, and logistical pressures when a child is diagnosed. Challenges often include:

Long travel distances to specialised treatment centres.

Lack of affordable nearby accommodation .

Out-of-pocket expenses for treatment and supportive care.

Disruptions to work, education, and family life.

As part of the global campaign #WeAllLiveIt, the Department highlighted that “when a child is diagnosed with cancer, the entire family embarks on the journey together.”

Partners in the Fight

Several organisations are central to South Africa’s awareness and support efforts:

Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) , which provides psychosocial and practical support for families.

South African Association of Paediatric Haematology and Oncology (SAAPHO) , which coordinates medical expertise and specialist care.

National Cancer Registry (NCR) , ensuring accurate data to guide decision-making.

WHO, offering international guidance and collaboration.

Hedley Lewis, CEO of CHOC, said, “Every ribbon is a reminder that no child or teenager should face cancer alone.”

Professor Gita Naidu, Chair of SAAPHO and Head of Paediatric Oncology at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, warned of the emotional and financial devastation that follows a childhood cancer diagnosis: “The toll on parents, siblings, and caregivers is enormous. We urge all sectors of society to rally behind these families with support.”

WHO South Africa Representative, Shenaaz El-Halabi, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to stand with the Department of Health, CHOC, and local partners in fighting childhood cancer.

A Call to Action

As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Department of Health is urging all South Africans—across public, private, and community sectors—to wear the gold ribbon, spread awareness, and support affected families.

By raising awareness, promoting early detection, and improving access to care, South Africa aims to build a future where no child faces cancer without hope.