Breaking Barriers: NIMHANS' Groundbreaking Work in Suicide Prevention

NIMHANS marks World Suicide Prevention Day and the first anniversary of its N-SPRITE Centre, noting significant reductions in repeat self-harm attempts in Karnataka through the USHAS project. The initiative, in collaboration with the Karnataka government, utilizes self-harm registries and interventions to reduce suicide rates among vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride against suicide, NIMHANS observed World Suicide Prevention Day and celebrated the first anniversary of its N-SPRITE Centre. The institution highlighted its achievements in curbing repeated self-harm attempts through the USHAS project, a flagship initiative focused on mental health and reducing suicide rates in Karnataka.

State reports indicate a suicide rate of 20.2%, significantly above India's average of 12.4%, with 13,606 documented annual suicides. The USHAS project, in collaboration with the Karnataka government, has made notable progress by reducing re-attempt rates among hospital-admitted self-harm patients to staggering low levels.

Implementing processes like self-harm registries, risk screenings, and brief interventions, USHAS has provided critical support to over 20,000 individuals across 16 public hospitals. The initiative also emphasizes youth mental health, identifying key issues and delivering targeted interventions to save lives and foster mental wellness in vulnerable populations.

