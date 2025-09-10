AIIMS-Delhi Pioneers 'Never Alone' App for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

AIIMS-Delhi has taken a significant step in mental health care with the launch of 'Never Alone,' an Artificial Intelligence-powered app designed to combat suicidal tendencies and reduce stigma among students. This initiative aligns with a broader public health strategy to tackle the growing suicide crisis.

As disclosed by Dr. Nand Kumar of AIIMS-Delhi's Psychiatry Department, the app provides continuous access to mental health services, including screening and consultations, accessible via WhatsApp. Institutions wishing to avail these services must partner with AIIMS-Delhi, which offers the program free to all AIIMS through the Global Centre of Integrative Health.

The urgency of this program is underscored by alarming data indicating high suicide rates among youth. In 2022, individuals aged 18-30 accounted for 35% of all suicides in India, a concerning statistic that highlights the need for increased mental health support and awareness.