Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

A rare brain infection has claimed its sixth victim in Kerala with the death of 47-year-old Shaji. Health officials in Kozhikode are addressing contamination concerns as ten patients remain hospitalized. A sanitation initiative has been launched to control the spread caused by waterborne amoebae.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:01 IST
A rare and fatal brain infection has claimed another life in Kerala, pushing the death toll to six. According to health officials, the latest victim, a 47-year-old man named Shaji from Chelambra, succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis.

Shaji was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College on August 9, and despite efforts to save him, he passed away on Thursday morning. His death follows the recent demise of a 54-year-old woman from Vandoor. Ten other patients are currently battling the infection at the same hospital.

With the cause still under investigation, health authorities have initiated sanitation measures, including chlorination of water sources, to prevent further cases in the northern districts of Kerala. This proactive step comes amid rising cases of 'brain fever', linked to contaminated water.

