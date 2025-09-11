Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

A rare and fatal brain infection has claimed another life in Kerala, pushing the death toll to six. According to health officials, the latest victim, a 47-year-old man named Shaji from Chelambra, succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis.

Shaji was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College on August 9, and despite efforts to save him, he passed away on Thursday morning. His death follows the recent demise of a 54-year-old woman from Vandoor. Ten other patients are currently battling the infection at the same hospital.

With the cause still under investigation, health authorities have initiated sanitation measures, including chlorination of water sources, to prevent further cases in the northern districts of Kerala. This proactive step comes amid rising cases of 'brain fever', linked to contaminated water.

(With inputs from agencies.)