Neutriderm Introduces Humidity-Proof Skin Duo for Urban Heat Challenges

In response to the challenging mix of heat and humidity facing Indian urbanites, Neutriderm has launched an innovative two-step skincare solution. The Humidity-Proof Skin Duo combines a foaming cleanser and a moisturizing lotion, both backed by dermatological research and rigorous clinical testing.

Specifically designed for humid climates, the duo aims to simplify skincare routines. The Neutriderm Foaming Cleanser uses mild surfactants to remove oil and grime without drying out the skin, while the Moisturising Lotion offers deep hydration with humectants like Glycerin. Together, they provide a scientifically backed, dermatologist-recommended regimen.

Available online and through major ecommerce platforms, Neutriderm's Humidity-Proof Skin Duo targets the realities of modern urban life, making skincare simple yet effective. Their commitment to combining science with practicality could redefine skincare not only in India but globally as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)