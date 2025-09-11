Left Menu

Project Khushi: Transforming Police Wellness in Bengaluru

Bengaluru City Police and Happiest Health have launched Project Khushi, a wellness program targeting lifestyle diseases among police personnel. The initiative combines digital and in-person sessions to address health issues like diabetes and hypertension, while fostering a culture of wellness within high-stress police work environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:15 IST
Project Khushi: Transforming Police Wellness in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru City Police, in collaboration with Happiest Health, has introduced Project Khushi, an innovative wellness initiative tailored to prevent lifestyle diseases among police personnel. This program aims to tackle issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, prevalent in the high-stress police work environment.

Recognizing the unique health challenges faced by officers, Project Khushi offers a 'phygital' approach combining expert-led classes with digital learning, focusing on angiography, nutrition, yoga, and mindfulness over a span of three months. The program also provides weekly online modules and a WhatsApp support group for continuous engagement.

Ravi Joshi, Co-CEO of Happiest Health, underscored the program's importance, stating that it seeks to enhance officers' health and professional efficacy. By September 2025, participants will undergo initial and concluding health assessments, paving the way for substantial improvements.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

 India
2
Uganda's Economic Boom: Oil and Infrastructure Set the Pace

Uganda's Economic Boom: Oil and Infrastructure Set the Pace

 Uganda
3
Habiver Launches Nationwide: A New Era of Sustainable Wellness Solutions

Habiver Launches Nationwide: A New Era of Sustainable Wellness Solutions

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Request for Long-Range Weapons Highlights Tensions

Zelenskiy's Request for Long-Range Weapons Highlights Tensions

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025