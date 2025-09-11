Project Khushi: Transforming Police Wellness in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru City Police, in collaboration with Happiest Health, has introduced Project Khushi, an innovative wellness initiative tailored to prevent lifestyle diseases among police personnel. This program aims to tackle issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, prevalent in the high-stress police work environment.

Recognizing the unique health challenges faced by officers, Project Khushi offers a 'phygital' approach combining expert-led classes with digital learning, focusing on angiography, nutrition, yoga, and mindfulness over a span of three months. The program also provides weekly online modules and a WhatsApp support group for continuous engagement.

Ravi Joshi, Co-CEO of Happiest Health, underscored the program's importance, stating that it seeks to enhance officers' health and professional efficacy. By September 2025, participants will undergo initial and concluding health assessments, paving the way for substantial improvements.