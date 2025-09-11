Amrutanjan's 'Har Dard Mitaye': A Timeless Legacy of Pain Relief

In a new campaign, Amrutanjan seeks to connect with today's youth, emphasizing quick and empathetic pain relief. The campaign, titled 'Har Dard Mitaye,' includes two television commercials depicting relatable scenarios where pain disrupts daily life. Each advert showcases Amrutanjan's fast-acting balm and roll-on forms, highlighting their natural, side-effect-free benefits.

The essence of Amrutanjan's message is that while pain is unavoidable, it shouldn't prevent one from living fully. Targeting a younger audience, the brand also aims to reduce reliance on pain relief tablets, which often entail side effects. With just a quick application, Amrutanjan offers immediate relief, allowing users to resume their activities.

With less than 40% household penetration, Amrutanjan is striving to broaden its consumer base by showcasing the versatility of its products. Leaders at Amrutanjan convey the brand's commitment not only to pain relief but to enhancing overall quality of life, making the brand relevant to both age-old users and the new generation.