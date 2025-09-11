Stellantis Engages in Productive Tariff Talks with U.S. Administration

In an update on international trade discussions, Stellantis is reportedly engaged in fruitful exchanges with the U.S. administration concerning tariffs. According to CEO Antonio Filosa, these discussions are progressing well, suggesting a constructive dialogue between the automaker and regulatory authorities.

Filosa revealed this information during a statement on Thursday, highlighting the company's proactive approach to navigating tariff-related challenges. The CEO also mentioned that Stellantis' inventory levels are in excellent condition, reinforcing the company's stable market position.

The talks are seen as a measure to address potential trade barriers and secure favorable conditions for Stellantis in the U.S. market, which could impact the company's strategic operations and market share positively.

