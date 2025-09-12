Left Menu

V-NOTES: A Scarless Revolution in Gynaecology Surgery

Minimally invasive surgery, particularly V-NOTES, is transforming gynaecology with a scarless approach. This novel technique, demonstrated by Dr. Shailaja N in a chronic ectopic pregnancy case, provides fewer complications and faster recovery compared to traditional methods. Patients benefit from reduced pain and quicker discharge post-operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:40 IST
V-NOTES: A Scarless Revolution in Gynaecology Surgery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Minimally invasive surgery is making waves in modern medicine, offering patients significant benefits such as reduced pain and quicker recovery. The latest advancement in this field, V-NOTES (Vaginal Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery), is a pioneering approach in gynecological procedures, promising a scarless experience.

A recent case involved a 34-year-old patient, Ms. Subha, who consulted Dr. Shailaja N, an expert in obstetrics and gynecology, about vaginal bleeding. The clinical evaluation identified a chronic ectopic pregnancy, traditionally managed with laparoscopic salpingectomy. However, Dr. Shailaja's team employed the V-NOTES technique, successfully accessing the pelvis through a vaginal route and removing the affected fallopian tube without abdominal incisions.

The operation showcased V-NOTES' advantages, with minimal blood loss and no injuries to surrounding organs. Post-surgery, Ms. Subha experienced a remarkably smooth recovery, discharging the next day in stable condition. This case highlights V-NOTES as a formidable alternative for gynecological surgeries, enhancing patient outcomes with advanced medical expertise and technology.

TRENDING

1
Court Rejects Plea for 'City Forest' Designation of Defunct Mill Land

Court Rejects Plea for 'City Forest' Designation of Defunct Mill Land

 India
2
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
3
India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

 India
4
Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025