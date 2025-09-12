Left Menu

Revolutionary Breakthrough: Minimally Invasive Heart Valve Surgery for Young Patients

A pioneering surgical method known as transaxillary aortic valve replacement has allowed an 11-year-old boy in India to undergo heart valve surgery using just a two-inch incision in the armpit. This minimally invasive technique reduces recovery times, postoperative pain, and risks, marking a significant advancement in pediatric cardiac care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:49 IST
Revolutionary Breakthrough: Minimally Invasive Heart Valve Surgery for Young Patients
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking surgical procedure has revolutionized pediatric heart valve replacement by allowing operations through a minimal incision. At Fortis Hospital, a rare transaxillary aortic valve surgery was performed on an 11-year-old boy, requiring only a two-inch cut under his arm.

This innovative technique bypasses the need for traditional open-heart surgery, traditionally leaving patients with permanent chest scars. According to Dr. Sudarshan G T, it offers substantial benefits, including reduced postoperative pain, faster healing, and improved cosmetic results.

With minimally invasive valve surgeries constituting just a tiny fraction of cardiac procedures in India, this case represents a pivotal advancement in the field, offering hope for better outcomes in young patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Destruction and Displacement: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

Destruction and Displacement: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

 Global
2
Tejashwi Yadav Challenges BJP Amid Rising Tensions

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges BJP Amid Rising Tensions

 India
3
UN Assembly Backs Two-State Solution Declaration

UN Assembly Backs Two-State Solution Declaration

 Global
4
India Targets Global Top 20 Ranking with Two Mega Banks by 2047

India Targets Global Top 20 Ranking with Two Mega Banks by 2047

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025