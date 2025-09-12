India and Iceland Forge Strategic Fisheries Partnership for Sustainability

A high-level Indian delegation led by Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D), Government of India, completed a three-day visit to Reykjavík, Iceland, from 10th–12th September 2025. The visit aimed to foster stronger bilateral cooperation in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors through strategic partnerships, business linkages, and innovation-driven collaboration.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

On 11th September, Dr. Likhi held a significant meeting with senior representatives of the Iceland Ocean Cluster (IOC) in Reykjavík. The discussions centered on developing fisheries and aquaculture clusters in India, particularly leveraging zero-waste interventions, where Iceland has already established itself as a global pioneer. Both countries agreed that combining India’s vast fisheries production base with Iceland’s technological expertise in marine innovation could open new opportunities for sustainable growth.

Investment promotion also featured prominently, with deliberations on how the Icelandic seafood processing industry could enter the Indian market, encouraging greater B2B linkages. Areas of innovation included advanced fish processing, value addition, traceability, and certification systems to enhance both sustainability and competitiveness in the fisheries sector.

NFDB’s Cluster Vision and Icelandic Expertise

During the deliberations, senior officials from the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) showcased India’s ambitious vision for fisheries cluster development under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). They highlighted the government’s focus on organized growth, innovation, and global partnerships.

Icelandic stakeholders, including BRIM, Hampiðjan, and the Iceland Ocean Cluster, presented their globally recognized zero-waste models and advanced marine processing technologies. Notable participants in the meeting included Mr. R. Ravindra, Ambassador of India to Iceland, and other senior officials from the Embassy of India in Reykjavík, along with prominent Icelandic leaders such as Mr. Thor Sigfusson, Founder and Chairman of the Iceland Ocean Cluster, and Mr. Bala Kamallakharan, Founder of Startup Iceland.

The delegation also visited MATIS, Iceland’s leading food and biotech R&D company. Here, Dr. Likhi was briefed on innovations in food safety, biotechnology, and sustainable utilization of marine resources. This opened up prospects for Indo-Icelandic collaboration in research, technology transfer, and the modernization of India’s fisheries value chain.

Engagement at Icelandic Fishing Expo 2025

On 10th September, the Indian delegation attended the Icelandic Fishing Expo 2025 at Laugardalshöll, Reykjavík. Dr. Likhi met with Ms. Hanna Katrín Friðriksson, Minister of Industries, Iceland, and both sides discussed advancing institutional and commercial ties in fisheries and aquaculture.

The Indian team also engaged with Icelandic fishing associations, agencies, and entrepreneurs to learn about sustainable fishing practices and cutting-edge marine technologies. In thematic discussions, the two sides identified key cooperation areas such as:

Development of fisheries and aquaculture clusters with zero-waste systems.

Deployment of deep-sea fishing vessels with onboard processing and trans-shipment facilities.

Enhancement of value addition mechanisms, traceability, and certification systems.

Training and capacity building in deep-sea fishing technologies.

Adoption of vessel monitoring and surveillance (VMS) systems for regulatory oversight.

Promotion of trout farming and fish health management in India’s hilly states.

Specialized fishing technology for tuna and tuna-like species in the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

A Promising Chapter in Indo-Icelandic Cooperation

The visit is seen as a catalyst for joint research, industrial partnerships, and innovation-led growth. With Iceland’s expertise in sustainable marine practices and India’s vast aquaculture potential, the partnership is expected to generate long-term benefits for both economies while promoting global sustainability in fisheries.

About the Iceland Ocean Cluster

The Iceland Ocean Cluster (IOC), founded in 2011 by Þór Sigfússon, is an innovation hub based in Reykjavík. It brings together entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and businesses to build sustainable ocean-based value chains. Its pioneering focus on 100% fish utilization has positioned it as a global leader in marine innovation.

India’s Cluster-Based Approach under PMMSY

The Government of India, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), has embraced a cluster-based development model to enhance competitiveness and organized growth in fisheries and aquaculture. Currently, 34 clusters have been notified across States and Union Territories.

This model unites stakeholders—fishers, fish farmers, SHGs, JLGs, FFPOs, processors, vendors, cooperatives, transporters, start-ups, and exporters—into geographically connected enterprises. By addressing value chain gaps, fostering innovation, and promoting convergence with ministries and financial institutions like NABARD, the approach enhances efficiency, financial viability, and sustainability.

Through global partnerships such as the one with Iceland, India aims to accelerate its journey towards becoming a global leader in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.