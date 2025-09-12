Maharashtra Medical Faces Strike Amidst Allopathic and Homeopathic Row

The Indian Medical Association's (IMA) chapter in Maharashtra is gearing up for a potential strike on September 18. The strike warning comes as a response to the state government's new regulation allowing homeopathic doctors with a Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) to be registered.

Earlier directives had already opposed this move, stressing significant concerns over healthcare quality and patient safety. The IMA, an influential body of allopathic doctors, deems the policy a risk for modern medical practice, as it permits non-MBBS practitioners to prescribe allopathic medicines.

IMA's leadership conveyed their objections in a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting the risks of dual medical registration systems. They emphasize that only qualified MBBS doctors should practice allopathic medicine to prevent misdiagnosis and other patient safety issues.