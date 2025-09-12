Kerala's Wellness Revolution: Special Clinics for Women

The Kerala government has unveiled a new initiative aimed at enhancing women's health across the state. Every Tuesday, over 5,000 public health centres will host special wellness clinics dedicated to women, ensuring vital health checks are accessible and comprehensive.

State Health Minister Veena George, in her recent statement, highlighted the importance of these clinics in diagnosing common health issues such as anaemia, diabetes, and hypertension. These health threats pose significant risks if left unchecked, hence the urgency for regular screenings.

Under the 'Viva Kerala' campaign, this initiative is part of a broader public health effort to combat anaemia among women. Veena George encourages women to participate actively in these clinics and calls upon health workers to support their engagement. This move aims to propel a healthier future for women in Kerala.