Left Menu

Kerala's Wellness Revolution: Special Clinics for Women

The Kerala government introduces special wellness clinics for women at over 5,000 public health centres. Health Minister Veena George announces these clinics will address anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, and more. Part of the 'Viva Kerala' campaign, the initiative encourages regular checkups for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:13 IST
Kerala's Wellness Revolution: Special Clinics for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has unveiled a new initiative aimed at enhancing women's health across the state. Every Tuesday, over 5,000 public health centres will host special wellness clinics dedicated to women, ensuring vital health checks are accessible and comprehensive.

State Health Minister Veena George, in her recent statement, highlighted the importance of these clinics in diagnosing common health issues such as anaemia, diabetes, and hypertension. These health threats pose significant risks if left unchecked, hence the urgency for regular screenings.

Under the 'Viva Kerala' campaign, this initiative is part of a broader public health effort to combat anaemia among women. Veena George encourages women to participate actively in these clinics and calls upon health workers to support their engagement. This move aims to propel a healthier future for women in Kerala.

TRENDING

1
BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres are in role of Pandavas: Gandhi at party meet.

BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres ...

 India
2
NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

 Global
3
France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland

France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland

 France
4
Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation

Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025