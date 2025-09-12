Haryana's Health Infrastructure Boost: 500 Doctors to be Recruited

The Haryana state government has announced an initiative to bolster its healthcare workforce, with Health Minister Arti Singh Rao confirming plans to recruit 500 new doctors. This move aims to address the doctor shortage in government hospitals across the state.

Minister Rao, speaking after a surprise inspection at LNJP hospital in Kurukshetra, assured that the proposal for recruitment has been finalized, and the hiring process will begin imminently. Her inspection highlighted areas needing urgent attention, notably the sanitary conditions and debris scattered in various wards, affecting patient care.

Despite these challenges, the hospital's pharmacy was found to be well-stocked. Minister Rao also addressed the broader health challenges in Haryana, particularly those arising from recent floods, with health department officials actively monitoring and distributing free medicines in affected districts.