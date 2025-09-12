PCIM&H Concludes 5-Day Training to Strengthen Quality of ASU&H Medicines

The Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H), under the Ministry of Ayush, successfully concluded a five-day Capacity Building Training Program from September 8–12, 2025 at its headquarters in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The initiative marked a significant step in strengthening the regulatory framework, standardisation processes, and quality assurance systems for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy (ASU&H) drugs, ensuring that India’s traditional medicines continue to meet global benchmarks for safety and efficacy.

Strengthening Regulatory Ecosystem for Indian Systems of Medicine

The program was designed to empower a diverse group of 27 participants from across India, including representatives from regulatory bodies, research councils, pharmaceutical industries, and academic institutions. By focusing on both policy frameworks and practical exposure, the training aimed to enhance the capacity of Drug Enforcement Officers, Quality Control Personnel, and drug manufacturers in implementing pharmacopoeial standards and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Inaugurating the program, Prof. (Vaidya) Rakesh Sharma, Former President, Board of Ethics & Registration, NCISM, underlined the need for scientific validation of traditional knowledge. He emphasised that ensuring the credibility of India’s traditional medicine systems on the global stage requires rigorous standardisation and quality control.

Dr. Tarkeshwar Jain, Former President, Homoeopathy Education Board, NCH, joined as Guest of Honour, while Dr. Raman Mohan Singh, Director, PCIM&H, led the inaugural session, stressing the Commission’s role as a national hub for standardisation and pharmacopoeial development.

Highlights of the Training Program

The five-day program combined expert-led technical sessions, laboratory training, and industry exposure visits. Each day focused on key dimensions of pharmacopoeial science:

Days 1 & 2: Foundational Sciences and GMP

Lectures on Pharmacognostic Identification and Phytochemical Analysis .

Practical sessions on GMP compliance in Pharmacognosy and Chemistry laboratories.

Hands-on training to equip participants with techniques for identifying raw materials and assessing drug quality.

Day 3: Shelf-Life and Industry Exposure

Sessions on shelf-life studies and regulatory frameworks .

Industry visits to Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd. (Noida) and Hamdard Laboratories (Ghaziabad), offering firsthand exposure to large-scale pharmaceutical practices and global best standards.

Day 4: Microbiology, Pharmacology, and Herbal Sciences

Lectures on Microbiological & Pharmacological Evaluations , Standardisation of Metal & Mineral Drugs , and regulatory aspects.

Laboratory training sessions for drug safety and efficacy evaluation .

A visit to the on-site Herbal Garden, where participants learned about medicinal plant conservation and cultivation practices.

Day 5: Standardisation and Accreditation

Discussions on NABL Accreditation and its importance for laboratory credibility.

Sessions on GMP and Siddha drug standardisation protocols .

Interactive dialogues on aligning Indian practices with international accreditation standards.

Valedictory Session: Recognising Achievements

The closing ceremony was presided over by eminent dignitaries:

Prof. Dr. K. Ramachandra Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University (Chief Guest).

Dr. Neelima Mishra, Director, National Institute of Biologicals (Guest of Honour).

Dr. Pankaj Johri, Director, NABP-QCI (Special Guest).

They applauded PCIM&H’s efforts in institutionalising capacity building and stressed the importance of continuous training to ensure that India’s traditional medicine systems remain globally competitive.

Participant Feedback and National Impact

Participants lauded the program for its unique blend of theory and practice, combining classroom lectures with laboratory sessions and field visits. Many expressed that the training significantly enhanced their understanding of pharmacopoeial standards, regulatory compliance, and modern quality control techniques.

The program is expected to strengthen national mechanisms for ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of ASU&H drugs, contributing to:

Greater consumer confidence in traditional medicine.

Increased global acceptance of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy products.

Alignment with India’s vision of positioning AYUSH systems as integral to global healthcare.

Towards Global Leadership in Traditional Medicine

By focusing on scientific validation, standardisation, and regulatory strengthening, the training underscores the Ministry of Ayush’s mission to build a robust, internationally recognised ecosystem for Indian systems of medicine.

The initiative also resonates with India’s larger commitment to evidence-based healthcare, ensuring that traditional medicine contributes effectively to the vision of Viksit Bharat and holistic global health.