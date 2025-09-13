Controversial Autism-Vaccine Study Grant Raises Eyebrows

Federal health officials are set to grant a contract to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to explore a possible association between vaccinations and autism, revealed a recent government procurement notice.

RPI, located in Troy, New York, received this no-bid contract due to its 'unique ability' to connect data on children and mothers, according to the announcement posted recently.

Department of Health and Human Services officials have yet to provide details on the contract's value or the researchers' exact objectives. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a prominent anti-vaccine figure before his federal health oversight role, declared a significant testing and research initiative in April to identify autism's cause by this month.