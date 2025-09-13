Whanganui Hospital Opens Upgraded Dental Unit to Boost Patient Care and Accessibility

Whanganui Hospital has unveiled a newly refurbished onsite dental unit designed to deliver improved oral health services for patients and families across the region. Health Minister Simeon Brown confirmed the upgrade will provide a brighter, more accessible, and modernised environment, ensuring the community has better access to timely and quality dental care.

A Facility Designed for Patient Comfort and Safety

The refurbished unit replaces what was once an outdated and cramped space. The new layout offers a larger waiting room to comfortably accommodate a growing patient base, along with a specially designed area for patients receiving intravenous (IV) sedation.

Accessibility has also been prioritised. Wheelchair users will find the clinic easier to navigate, thanks to improved flow pathways. The reception and front desk area have been redesigned to enhance safety and streamline the arrival process, creating a more efficient experience for both patients and staff.

Supporting Sedation Services and Reducing Waitlists

A dedicated recovery space has been added to support patients undergoing IV sedation. This facility is expected to make a significant impact on local dental care by reducing the need for general anaesthetic procedures, which often come with longer waiting times.

Minister Brown highlighted that the increasing use of IV sedation has already helped shorten waitlists for dental care, and the upgraded unit will expand the capacity to provide these services safely and effectively.

Modern Equipment and More Treatment Capacity

Two dental treatment rooms have been modernised with new cabinetry and state-of-the-art equipment. These upgrades will enable dental staff to deliver care more efficiently, improve infection control, and create a more supportive environment for clinical staff.

During the construction phase, a mobile dental unit was made available on-site, ensuring continuity of care and uninterrupted access to treatment for patients.

Growing Workforce and Community Benefits

The unit now also benefits from an additional dentist working regularly in the facility, allowing more patients to be seen and improving service capacity.

“This refurbishment means Whanganui can keep pace with the increasing needs of its community,” said Minister Brown. “The upgrades reflect our Government’s commitment to delivering modern, fit-for-purpose health facilities that improve access and ensure patients receive care in the right setting.”

The upgraded dental unit is expected to play a key role in supporting oral health outcomes across the Whanganui region, with greater capacity, enhanced comfort, and a patient-focused design that reflects the importance of accessible healthcare infrastructure.