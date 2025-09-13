AIIMS Bhubaneswar Rises: Achieving Top Rankings in Medical Education

AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Executive Director, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, announced that the institute is now among the top 100 institutions in India, a remarkable achievement for a medical institution.

In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, AIIMS Bhubaneswar climbed to 14th place among medical colleges nationwide. This leap from 31st in 2021 and 15th in 2024 marks its dedication to medical education, healthcare, and research excellence, emphasized Dr. Biswas.

The consistent rise in rankings reflects strides in areas like infrastructure, patient care, education, and research, all contributing to AIIMS Bhubaneswar's esteemed position. Dr. Biswas praised the collective effort of the institution's members in achieving this recognition, reiterating their commitment to healthcare excellence and medical education.

(With inputs from agencies.)