AIIMS Bhubaneswar Rises: Achieving Top Rankings in Medical Education

AIIMS Bhubaneswar is now among the top 100 institutions nationwide and ranks 14th among medical colleges in India, according to the NIRF 2025. This improvement from 31st in 2021 and 15th in 2024 highlights its advancements in infrastructure, patient care, education, research, and institutional perception.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Executive Director, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, announced that the institute is now among the top 100 institutions in India, a remarkable achievement for a medical institution.

In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, AIIMS Bhubaneswar climbed to 14th place among medical colleges nationwide. This leap from 31st in 2021 and 15th in 2024 marks its dedication to medical education, healthcare, and research excellence, emphasized Dr. Biswas.

The consistent rise in rankings reflects strides in areas like infrastructure, patient care, education, and research, all contributing to AIIMS Bhubaneswar's esteemed position. Dr. Biswas praised the collective effort of the institution's members in achieving this recognition, reiterating their commitment to healthcare excellence and medical education.

