Influencers Unite for Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan

Social media influencers will support Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, a health campaign focusing on women's health, launched by PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh. Running between September 17 and October 2, it emphasizes mental health, gender equity, and adolescent anaemia management, emphasizing self-care and support from men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:37 IST
Social media influencers are set to amplify the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, a new health campaign inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on his birthday, September 17. The initiative will run until October 2 with a spotlight on women's health.

Participants in a key meeting, including podcasters and radio journalists like Nidhi Kaushik and Anadi Tiwari, were organized by the National Health Mission and UNICEF Madhya Pradesh to endorse the campaign. The event highlighted the critical focus on mental health, gender equity, adolescent anaemia management, and promoting active lifestyles among women.

NHM officials urged women to prioritize their health, advising at least an hour daily for self-care. The campaign will offer screening and treatment services, particularly for conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. Using the hashtag #SwasthNariSashaktParivar, influencers aim to boost awareness and engagement across social media.

