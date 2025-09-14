WHO Launches Vaccination Drive Against Ebola in Congo's Kasai Province

The World Health Organization (WHO) has commenced a critical vaccination campaign targeting frontline health workers and those who have had contact with Ebola patients in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kasai Province. This initiative comes in response to a declared outbreak of the virus.

An initial consignment of 400 Ervebo Ebola vaccine doses has reached Bulape, the epicenter of this outbreak, from the stockpile of 2,000 doses. The International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision has approved a further shipment of 45,000 doses to assist in containment efforts.

The current outbreak is the first in Congo in three years, with 32 suspected cases and 20 confirmed. The WHO has warned that while containment is possible, it requires swift action and support as logistical challenges persist, including diminished foreign assistance.