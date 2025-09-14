Left Menu

WHO Launches Vaccination Drive Against Ebola in Congo's Kasai Province

The World Health Organization has initiated Ebola vaccinations for health workers and individuals exposed to the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kasai Province, following a new outbreak. 400 doses have been distributed, with more expected, as the outbreak presents a logistical challenge amid reduced international aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:03 IST
WHO Launches Vaccination Drive Against Ebola in Congo's Kasai Province
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has commenced a critical vaccination campaign targeting frontline health workers and those who have had contact with Ebola patients in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kasai Province. This initiative comes in response to a declared outbreak of the virus.

An initial consignment of 400 Ervebo Ebola vaccine doses has reached Bulape, the epicenter of this outbreak, from the stockpile of 2,000 doses. The International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision has approved a further shipment of 45,000 doses to assist in containment efforts.

The current outbreak is the first in Congo in three years, with 32 suspected cases and 20 confirmed. The WHO has warned that while containment is possible, it requires swift action and support as logistical challenges persist, including diminished foreign assistance.

TRENDING

1
Fraud Fugitive Sunil Kapoor Ends Life Amid Police Siege in Dehradun

Fraud Fugitive Sunil Kapoor Ends Life Amid Police Siege in Dehradun

 India
2
Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

 Global
4
Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025