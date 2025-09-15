Left Menu

Woman doctor assaulted after patient's death in MP; FIR registered

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:14 IST
Woman doctor assaulted after patient’s death in MP; FIR registered
  • Country:
  • India

A woman doctor of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district was allegedly manhandled and assaulted by the relatives of a 23-year-old patient who died on the way to another treatment facility, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident that occurred at the Machalpur Government Hospital on Sunday morning, an official said.

According to eyewitnesses, angry family members beat up Dr Payal Patidar and tore her clothes.

In a CCTV footage of the attack, the doctor can be seen running away as people chase her.

Machalpur police station in-charge Pooja Parihar said that a patient, identified as Arvind, had come to the hospital for treatment around 9 am on Sunday.

As his condition deteriorated, the doctor referred him to Jhalawar district in neighbouring Rajasthan for treatment, but he died on the way, she said.

Angered by this, his family members arrived at the Machalpur hospital with his body and argued with Dr Patidar, accusing her of negligence, and some female relatives beat her up.

Following the ruckus, doctors approached the Machalpur police station and a first information report (FIR) was registered against those involved in the attack, the official said.

Doctors and hospital employees went on strike on Sunday, affecting services at the facility, while the Chemist Association also closed medical shops in protest and later submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar.

