Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agriculture

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared the Viksit Bharat-Rojgar evam Aajeevika Guarantee Mission (Gramin) Act as a game-changer for rural India, emphasizing accountability and transparency. Announcing at a Bharatiya Janata Party press conference, Yadav highlighted the scheme's benefits for labourers and farmers, guaranteeing them 125 days of employment annually.

The Act allows states to designate peak agricultural seasons within a 60-day period, addressing labor shortages during sowing and harvesting. Yadav's government plans to propel cow rearing and implement various reforms within the Act's framework, providing markets for farmers' products and grants for natural farming initiatives.

Enhancements over the previous MGNREGA include boosting executive staff from six to nine percent, strengthening accountability. The Act mandates unemployment allowances when work isn't provided timely and delays in salary payments will incur compensation. The focus remains on village welfare and celebrating 2026 as Agricultural Welfare Year, with collaborative efforts across departments to uplift farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)