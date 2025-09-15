Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Ebola vaccination begins in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, WHO says

The World Health Organization on Sunday said it had begun vaccinating frontline health workers and contacts of people infected with Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kasai Province, where an outbreak has been declared.

The WHO said an initial 400 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine from the country's stockpile of 2,000 doses have been delivered to Bulape, which is the outbreak's epicentre.

Novartis signs up to $5.7 billion licensing deal with Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Swiss drugmaker Novartis and drug developer Monte Rosa Therapeutics signed a licensing deal worth up to $5.7 billion on Monday to develop drugs for immune-mediated diseases. Under the agreement, Monte Rosa will receive an upfront payment of $120 million and could earn milestone payments and royalties that lift the total value to as much as $5.7 billion.

aTyr Pharma's lung disease drug misses main goal in late-stage trial

aTyr Pharma said on Monday its experimental drug had failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study testing it in patients with a type of lung disease known as pulmonary sarcoidosis, which impacts the lungs and lymph nodes. The company's shares were down 78.7% in premarket trading.

Over half of US healthcare workers plan to switch jobs by next year, survey finds

More than half of U.S. healthcare workers are actively looking to leave their current jobs, according to a new survey, underscoring mounting pressure on an already strained system. The Harris Poll, commissioned by education services company Strategic Education, surveyed 1,504 frontline healthcare employees and 304 employers between June 26 and July 21 this year and found widespread burnout, dissatisfaction and a high attrition risk.

UnitedHealth sought to meet with Trump, WSJ reports

UnitedHealth has sought meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, although it has not secured one yet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The attempts are part of a bolstered lobbying effort in Washington, D.C., by the top U.S. health insurer at a time it faces numerous regulatory challenges, the paper reported.

