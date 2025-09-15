Left Menu

Hospitals' body AHPI demands restoration of cashless services by Star Health

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:14 IST
Hospitals' body AHPI demands restoration of cashless services by Star Health
  • Country:
  • India

Many member hospitals of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), including some of the large tertiary care hospital chains, are facing an alarming situation, where 'Star Health Insurance' has suspended cashless services, leaving hospitals to manage distressed patients, a statement said on Monday.

Hospitals and nursing homes, part of the Indian Medical Association Hospital Board, also share the same concerns, AHPI said in the statement.

Based on information available with AHPI, cashless services have been suspended in arbitrary manner in many hospitals and to name a few - Care Hospitals - Ramnagar, Vizag, Manipal Hospital - Delhi and Gurugram, Max Hospitals - North India, Metro Hospital- Faridabad, Medanta Hospital - Lucknow, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital - New Delhi Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad and Yatharth Hospitals, it said.

AHPI strongly insists that cashless services must be restored immediately to all affected hospitals, to protect patients from financial and emotional stress and empanelment of new hospitals must be expedited, so that patients can access care across India without disruption, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EC to begin training poll officials in Bengal from Tuesday as part of voter roll revision exercise

EC to begin training poll officials in Bengal from Tuesday as part of voter ...

 India
2
EPS shuts doors on OPS, TTV, hails BJP govt for 'protecting' party govt earlier

EPS shuts doors on OPS, TTV, hails BJP govt for 'protecting' party govt earl...

 India
3
Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in pole vault

Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in ...

 Japan
4
Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025