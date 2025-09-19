Left Menu

Revamping U.S. Immunization Policies: Kennedy's Controversial Push

U.S. vaccine advisers have voted on altering a key childhood vaccine's use, reflecting Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's effort to revise U.S. immunization policies. In a controversial move, a CDC advisory group suggested separate shots for the MMRV vaccine. Kennedy's rapid changes aim to restore faith in public health entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 03:23 IST
Revamping U.S. Immunization Policies: Kennedy's Controversial Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, U.S. vaccine advisers took a significant step towards altering the use of a major childhood vaccine under review. This move aligns with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's push to overhaul the country's immunization policies.

The advisory group, connected to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended against allowing the combined measles-mumps-rubella-varicella vaccine before age 4, urging for separate shots instead. This decision marks the first action by Kennedy's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which has been vocal against widespread vaccine use.

Kennedy is aggressively pursuing changes, such as limited COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and supporting state vaccine exemptions, asserting these steps are crucial for rebuilding public trust in health agencies. The panel also postponed a decision on delaying the hepatitis B vaccination to 1 month of age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Financial Balancing Act

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Financial Balancing Act

 Global
2
Jharkhand govt ready to cooperate fully with Centre to make defence sector self-reliant: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech.

Jharkhand govt ready to cooperate fully with Centre to make defence sector s...

 India
3
General Chauhan Advocates for Modern Defence Enhancements

General Chauhan Advocates for Modern Defence Enhancements

 India
4
New FDA Pilot Program: A Game Changer for Nicotine Pouch Makers

New FDA Pilot Program: A Game Changer for Nicotine Pouch Makers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025