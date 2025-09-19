Revamping U.S. Immunization Policies: Kennedy's Controversial Push

On Thursday, U.S. vaccine advisers took a significant step towards altering the use of a major childhood vaccine under review. This move aligns with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's push to overhaul the country's immunization policies.

The advisory group, connected to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended against allowing the combined measles-mumps-rubella-varicella vaccine before age 4, urging for separate shots instead. This decision marks the first action by Kennedy's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which has been vocal against widespread vaccine use.

Kennedy is aggressively pursuing changes, such as limited COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and supporting state vaccine exemptions, asserting these steps are crucial for rebuilding public trust in health agencies. The panel also postponed a decision on delaying the hepatitis B vaccination to 1 month of age.

