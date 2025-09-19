Vaccine Advisory Panel Halts Vote: Experts Rally Against Hepatitis B and COVID Policy Changes

A newly appointed panel of U.S. vaccine advisers, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., decided on Friday not to pursue delaying the hepatitis B vaccine dose for newborns. This decision came as a relief to medical professionals and public health experts who opposed the proposed change.

Since 1991, the CDC has recommended the hepatitis B shot for newborns, contributing to a significant decline in the disease. The panel had considered altering this schedule, which prompted extensive criticism from experts and advocates worried about increased vulnerability for infants.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also mulled over potential alterations to COVID-19 vaccine guidelines, underscoring the ongoing debate on U.S. immunization policies. Despite differing opinions, major pharmaceutical companies defended the safety and efficacy of current vaccines.

