Bangladesh Battles a Surge in Dengue Cases Amidst Monsoon Woes

Bangladesh is witnessing a worrying rise in dengue infections and hospital admissions, with 12 recent deaths and 740 new cases reported in a single day. The ongoing monsoon, alongside urban challenges, has exacerbated mosquito breeding, heightening public health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh is grappling with a dramatic increase in dengue cases, marking the highest single-day surge in both fatalities and hospital admissions for 2023.

Health officials report twelve deaths in the past day coupled with 740 new hospitalizations due to the mosquito-borne disease. This brings the year's toll to 179 deaths and nearly 42,000 infections nationwide.

The intensifying outbreak is largely attributed to the prolonged monsoon season, which has resulted in increased stagnant water, creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes. Rapid urbanization and inadequate waste management have further exacerbated the crisis, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

