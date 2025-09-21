Massive National Health Camps Drive Screens Millions for Diseases

The 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' initiative has made significant strides, having conducted over 2.83 lakh health camps until September 20. These camps have aimed at screening non-communicable diseases such as various cancers, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also offering extensive counseling services.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the initiative has drawn more than 76 lakh citizens across the country. Notably, hypertension screenings reached over 37 lakh citizens, with diabetes screenings close behind at 35 lakh. Screenings have also encompassed more than 9 lakh women for breast cancer and 16 lakh for oral cancer.

The campaign is supported through a robust network of NHM health camps, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and AIIMS, aided by central government institutes, medical colleges, and private organizations. Overall, they have conducted 3,410 screenings and specialty health camps, positively impacting more than 5.8 lakh individuals, thereby supplementing the efforts of state governments and local health workers.

