Pfizer Eyes $7.3 Billion Acquisition of Metsera in Weight-Loss Drug Market Sweep

Pfizer is reportedly set to acquire the weight-loss drug developer Metsera for a potential $7.3 billion, as per the Financial Times. The acquisition will be for $47.50 per share in cash, with an additional contingent payout of $22.50 per share based on meeting specific performance metrics.

This move follows Metsera's impressive introduction to Nasdaq and reflects the growing investor interest in weight-loss therapies. The offer represents a 42.5% premium over Metsera's last closing price. The acquisition reinforces Pfizer's strategic move to secure a stronger foothold in the lucrative anti-obesity drug market, particularly after shelving its own weight-loss pill, danuglipron, due to safety concerns.

Founded in 2022, Metsera is developing drugs targeting obesity via GLP-1 mechanisms. Its leading candidate, MET-097i, has demonstrated promising weight loss outcomes in trials. As demand surges, the global market for weight-loss drugs could reach $150 billion by the 2030s, intensifying competition among key players like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.