Transforming Smiles: Osstem Implant Expands Dental Education in India

Osstem Implant, led by CEO Haesung Kim, is expanding its clinical and digital dentistry education across India. Through Osstem Implant Training Center (OIC) and partnerships with experts, the company enhances dental training, elevates clinical skills, and improves dental care accessibility, contributing significantly to India's dental healthcare ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:29 IST
Osstem Implant, the world's third-largest dental implant company by market share, is enhancing dental education across India, aligning with its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The company has founded the Osstem Implant Training Center (OIC) in India, which has graduated over 10,000 dentists, the second-largest cohort globally after China.

Osstem's educational efforts, including expert-led digital dentistry courses, significantly advance Indian dental healthcare, offering high-quality implant treatments nationwide.

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

