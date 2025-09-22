Transforming Smiles: Osstem Implant Expands Dental Education in India

Osstem Implant, the world's third-largest dental implant company by market share, is enhancing dental education across India, aligning with its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The company has founded the Osstem Implant Training Center (OIC) in India, which has graduated over 10,000 dentists, the second-largest cohort globally after China.

Osstem's educational efforts, including expert-led digital dentistry courses, significantly advance Indian dental healthcare, offering high-quality implant treatments nationwide.