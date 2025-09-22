Left Menu

Kerala Launches Ayurveda-Based Midwifery Course to Empower Women

The Kerala Ayush Department has introduced a three-month midwifery course aimed at training women in Ayurveda-based prenatal and postnatal care. The program, conducted by the National AYUSH Mission, seeks to provide scientific maternal and newborn care while creating employment opportunities, managed by the Women's Federation and Kudumbashree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Ayush Department announced on Monday the launch of a midwifery course designed to train women in Ayurveda-based prenatal and postnatal care. This initiative aims to ensure scientific maternal and newborn care services are available throughout the state.

Veena George, the State Health and Ayush Minister, stated that the program is a collaboration between the National AYUSH Mission and the Department of Ayurveda Medical Education. The three-month certificate course will be conducted by the National Institute of Training in AYUSH.

The course is open to women aged 20 to 50 who have passed SSLC, with plans for implementation through the Women's Federation and government agencies like Kudumbashree. An online portal will share information about course graduates, promoting both health and employment opportunities.

