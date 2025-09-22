Left Menu

Punjab's Health Shield: Triumph in Flood-Affected Areas

The Punjab government's special health campaign in flood-affected areas has shown exceptional success. Medical teams conducted nearly 250,000 consultations, treating various conditions and preventing major outbreaks. Strategic actions, including vector-control and intensive screening, helped contain diseases, while recovery from floods is ongoing with most relief camps closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:22 IST
Punjab's Health Shield: Triumph in Flood-Affected Areas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Punjab government's 'special health campaign' continues to make significant strides in flood-affected zones, reportedly achieving substantial success.

According to Health Minister Balbir Singh, medical teams established camps in all 2,303 targeted villages, facilitating nearly 250,000 consultations and effectively treating diverse health conditions. Strategic measures, including extensive screening and vector control, have contained potential outbreaks.

Meanwhile, efforts to recover from the floods, which impacted over 3.89 lakh individuals and caused significant crop damage, are progressing with most relief camps now closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

