Punjab's Health Shield: Triumph in Flood-Affected Areas

The Punjab government's 'special health campaign' continues to make significant strides in flood-affected zones, reportedly achieving substantial success.

According to Health Minister Balbir Singh, medical teams established camps in all 2,303 targeted villages, facilitating nearly 250,000 consultations and effectively treating diverse health conditions. Strategic measures, including extensive screening and vector control, have contained potential outbreaks.

Meanwhile, efforts to recover from the floods, which impacted over 3.89 lakh individuals and caused significant crop damage, are progressing with most relief camps now closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)