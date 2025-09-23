Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Giants Bet on Booming Obesity Market Amid Rising Health Concerns

Roche enters the obesity drug market, advancing a treatment to late-stage trials. Omnicare files for bankruptcy amid litigation. Pfizer acquires Metsera for $7.3 billion to expand its weight-loss portfolio. Mexico confirms a screwworm case near the U.S. border. Poland reports a bird flu outbreak affecting poultry farms.

Updated: 23-09-2025 02:33 IST
Pharmaceutical Giants Bet on Booming Obesity Market Amid Rising Health Concerns
The pharmaceutical industry is seeing significant activity, with Roche stepping into the lucrative obesity drug market. The Swiss company has pushed one of its trial obesity treatments to the late stage, signaling intent to rival industry leaders Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. This news pushed Roche shares up 2.8% during afternoon trading.

In another development, CVS Health's subsidiary, Omnicare, declared bankruptcy following a federal ruling demanding a $948.8 million penalty for fraudulent billing. Meanwhile, Pfizer made headlines with its acquisition of Metsera in a $7.3 billion deal, accelerating its stake in the growing obesity treatment sector.

Health threats also loom large, with Mexico confirming screwworm near the U.S. border, while Poland grapples with a bird flu outbreak on poultry farms, reflecting a seasonal rise in avian influenza cases in Europe, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

